Decomposed body found in Sage Creek

A body with “advanced decomposition” was found in a field in Sage Creek on Thursday afternoon, according to Winnipeg police.
The remains were found by a worker who discovered the body around 2:45 p.m. off Warde Avenue between the Perimeter Highway, Lagimodiere Boulevard and Plessis Road.
Winnipeg police are still investigating the cause of death as well as the identity of the person.
