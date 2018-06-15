Body Found
June 15, 2018 7:01 am

Decomposed body found in Sage Creek

By Reporter  Global News
A body with “advanced decomposition” was found in a field in Sage Creek on Thursday afternoon, according to Winnipeg police.

The remains were found by a worker who discovered the body around 2:45 p.m. off Warde Avenue between the Perimeter Highway, Lagimodiere Boulevard and Plessis Road.

Winnipeg police are still investigating the cause of death as well as the identity of the person.

