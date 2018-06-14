Crime
June 14, 2018 6:48 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 7:10 pm

Motorhome destroyed by fire near Enderby

A motorhome caught fire near Enderby and was destroyed, say RCMP.

A motorhome was destroyed by fire earlier in the week after hitting a tree, North Okanagan RCMP said on Thursday.
The single-vehicle collision took place near Hidden Lake, near Enderby, just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12. Police say the driver was unaccounted for, adding that a collision analyst attended the scene, as did a police dog and its handler.

Police also said that they are working with the family of the motorhome’s registered owner, and that the incident remains under investigation.

