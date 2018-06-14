WestJet flight makes emergency landing at Calgary airport

A WestJet flight from Calgary bound for Vancouver had to make an emergency landing on Thursday morning.

According to WestJet, shortly after departure at around 6:30 a.m. MT, crews were alerted by a fire warning light in the cargo area.

Crews then declared an emergency landing before turning back to Calgary, WestJet said. The plane landed normally and safely, according to the company.

“All guests and crew are safe and were unloaded after landing. Guests were rebooked onto a new flight within the hour,” Morgan Bell with WestJet said.

The Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

More to come…