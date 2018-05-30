Canada
WestJet says system outage partially resolved, experiencing some delays

By Staff The Canadian Press

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 (737-700) jetliner takes off in Calgary, Alta., May 22, 2017.

Larry MacDougal / File / The Canadian Press
WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has partially resolved a computer system outage and has started to resume regular operations.

The airline says some flights have been delayed and it is experiencing longer lines at check-in because of the issue.

WestJet recommended passengers arrive early at the airport and check their flight status ahead of time because of the problems.

Travellers had reported on Twitter that there were long lines and kiosks off-line at some airports, as well as issues with booking on the company’s website.

Last October, the airline said computer problems caused delays for dozens of flights.

