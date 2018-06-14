Ontario Election

More
Politics
June 14, 2018 11:35 am

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she’ll hold Doug Ford to account

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: While addressing the press on Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her party will follow up on issues like the 407 data breach and the police investigations into some of the nomination meetings held by the Conservative Party.

A A

TORONTO — NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says her party will hold Doug Ford accountable for every decision he makes once he’s sworn in as Ontario’s premier.

Horwath, whose New Democrats are holding their first caucus meeting as the official Opposition today, says many Ontario residents have concerns about Ford’s agenda, particularly when it comes to possible spending cuts.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals to vote on interim leader as MPP John Fraser endorsed by caucus

She says the Progressive Conservative leader also needs to address controversies that emerged during the election campaign, including questions surrounding certain party nominations.

The New Democrats won 40 seats in last week’s election.

WATCH: Andrea Horwath says she’s ready to be Opposition leader

The election also saw the Tories win a decisive majority and the Liberals reduced to seven seats, putting them below the threshold for official party status.

Ford is poised to officially take the premier’s mantle on June 29.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Provincial Election
Provincial Election
provincial election Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News