12 books to add to your 2018 summer reading list

It’s the season to kick back, relax and escape, but if the idea of a tropical vacation is out of reach, it may be worthwhile to get lost in a book.

“The longer days of summer offer us more time for friends, for family, and to immerse ourselves in wonderful stories that span the spectrum of our interests,” says Rania Husseini, senior vice-president of print at Indigo Canada.

“Every year, we see a surge in book sales beginning at the end of June, when school lets out, through the summer months as Canadians continue the tradition of spending their summer leisure time with a great book.”

Reading habits

And while reading is a favourite pastime for many, some research shows some of us aren’t picking up books anymore. A recent report from a German-based study found book sales in the country were down 18 per cent between the years 2013 to 2017, AFP reports.

The researchers blamed streaming services like Netflix and binge-watching for the decline in readership. “There’s growing social pressure to constantly react and be tuned in so you don’t get left behind,” author Alexander Skipis said in a statement.

Last year in a survey for BookNet Canada, researchers found 90 per cent of Canadians preferred print books, while audio books rose up 26 per cent since 2016.

“Half of Canadian readers, 50 per cent to be exact, discover the books they read or buy from word of mouth — the holy grail for book publishers everywhere,” BookNet Canada added.

And if you’re not someone who traditionally picks up a book for leisure, it may be a good time to start. Other reports have shown reading can reduce stress, improve memory and exercise the brain, Business Insider reports.

Reading list

Last month, Goodreads also released their annual “Hottest Books of Summer” list, highlighting some of summer’s most anticipated must-haves for several genres.

“We focused on what Goodreads members are anticipating and reactions from early reviewers. We measured anticipation by how many times a book has been added to Want to Read shelves, and then we only included books that have earned at least a four-star rating,” the site noted.

Global News also spoke with Amazon Canada and Indigo Canada to see which books were not only popular this month, but also new ones that are anticipated to be a part of every summer book club this season. Below are our top picks.

The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware



Recommendation: Indigo Canada

Plot: Harriet Westaway works as a tarot card reader, but she doesn’t believe in the power of her own craft. When she gets an unexpected letter regarding an inheritance that doesn’t belong to her, she figures out how to use her skills to claim the money.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k by Mark Manson



Recommendation: Amazon Canada

Plot: In a world that is constantly telling us to be positive all the time, Mark Manson’s self-help guide cuts through the crap to show us how to be better, happier people.

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang



Recommendation: Goodreads

Plot: “Brilliant math whiz Stella decides to practice dating by hiring an escort in this heartwarming and refreshing debut novel that proves one thing: There’s not enough data in the world to predict what will make your heart tick.”

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan



Recommendation: Indigo Canada

Plot: Available July 17, the official movie tie-in edition will be released a month before the film’s premiere. Crazy Rich Asians is the story of American-born Rachel Chu who decides to spend the summer with her boyfriend Nicholas Young and his family in Singapore. What she doesn’t realize is her boyfriend’s family is “crazy rich” — surrounded by private planes, fancy cars and a palace of a home.

The Outsider by Stephen King



Recommendation: Amazon Canada

Plot: After an 11-year-old boy’s body is found in a town park, an eyewitness points to popular Little League coach and teacher Terry Maitland. The father-of-two has an alibi, but the investigation quickly begins to change.

A Place For Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza



Recommendation: Goodreads

Plot: “In a narrative that spans decades and sees family life through the eyes of each member, A Place For Us charts the crucial moments in the family’s past, from the bonds that bring them together to the differences that pull them apart.”

Calypso by David Sedaris



Recommendation: Indigo Canada

Plot: After buying a beach house on the Carolina coast, the author envisions relaxing vacations with loved ones in the sun. And life seems to be going his way, except for one tiny, detail: you can’t take a vacation from yourself.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari



Recommendation: Amazon Canada

Plot: Take a trip back in time as the author explains the origins of human history, touching on natural sciences, evolutionary biology and academics.

Save the Date by Morgan Matson



Recommendation: Goodreads

Plot: In this young adult favourite, Charlie Grant’s older sister is getting married in their family home and it’s the first time in years all of the siblings are together under one roof. But when it seems like everything is going perfectly as planned, Charlie soon realizes how quickly things begin to fall apart.

All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin



Recommendation: Indigo Canada

Plot: It’s a story of two parents in Nashville, one that enjoys a lavish life and the other who is squeezing by to pay for her daughter’s education. But when one child passes out at a party half naked, and the other child takes a picture and sends it to friends, two families begin to collide. All We Ever Wanted is available June 26.

Rust & Stardust by T. Greenwood



Recommendation: Goodreads

Plot: Based on the true story of kidnapping victim Sally Horner of New Jersey, the story traces Sally’s horrific accounts of being mentally and physically assaulted by her captor for two years.

Record of a Spaceborn Few by Becky Chambers



Recommendation: Goodreads

Plot: “After a disaster rocks their community, a mother, an alien academic, and a caretaker for the dead struggle to build a new future in this story of finding hope and purpose among the stars.”

