Halifax shipyard workers give Irving 48-hour strike notice

Halifax shipyard workers have voted to reject a tentative agreement with Irving Shipbuilding and have served a 48-hour strike notice.

The workers are building some of the Royal Canadian Navy’s new ships, and the vote comes after eight months of negotiations.

According to a news release sent out late Wednesday from Unifor Marine Workers Federation Local 1, members voted 75 per cent to reject the tentative agreement, which included increases of 1.5 per cent per year over the next four years.

The union points out, however, that the employer refused to move on providing any sick days for workers “despite the fact that managers at Irving Shipbuilding are entitled to paid sick leave.”

The union, which represents about 800 shipyard workers, expects to start putting up picket lines on Saturday at 9 a.m.