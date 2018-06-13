‘We have lots of weapons’: Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back on season opener

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will kick off the 2018 CFL season on Thursday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

“We want to start the season 1-0.” Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris said.

That would seem like a difficult task by sending out a rookie quarterback for the season opener but Chris Streveler has been surrounded by a veteran cast.

“I know a lot of emphasis gets put on the quarterback position,” Streveler said. “But there’s a lot of veteran guys on this team that have been helping me out throughout the week.”

“Some things you can do to help him is be in the right place at the right time, running the right route,” receiver Adarius Bowman said. “And sometimes it might cause you to go out and make a spectacular catch that normally is routine.”

“He doesn’t seem like a 23-year-old fresh out of school.” Harris said. “It’s just a matter of how he’s going to put it all together when the bullets are flying live.”

Harris is always a big part of the Bombers offensive game plan. He averaged 16 touches per game last season but figures to be even more involved now with a rookie QB.

“We have lots of weapons,” Harris said. “If they’re focused on me that means other guys are make plays for us. So I just got to take the game as it comes and make plays when I get opportunities to.”

With a new pivot chucking the ball, points might be hard to come by. So there’ll be even more pressure on the defence that’ll be looking to limit the big plays.

“We need to be better at the things we weren’t so good at but we need to continue being great at the things we are great at.” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “What has to change is we obviously don’t want to give up the big plays.”

That was a big part of their downfall in 2017 and to help limit the so called “explosion plays” this season defensive back Kevin Fogg has been moved to the outside. After starting last season on the injured list Fogg was mainly used as the extra DB at halfback, but Fogg will be starting at the cornerback position on Thursday.

“He’s roared back with a vengeance.” O’Shea said.

“He went out and won a job. I think he had the opportunity to win a job at a couple different spots. We just felt the way he was playing and the maturity he was showing this was probably the best spot for him here, but we have no problem putting him wherever on the field.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm CT on Thursday at Investors Group Field.