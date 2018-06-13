Winnipeg Blue Bombers finalize their opening night roster

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have done some tinkering prior to announcing their 46 player active roster for Thursday night’s regular season home opener at Investors Group Field versus the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Bombers have placed injured starting quarterback Matt Nichols and running back Timothy Flanders on the six-game injured list.

Other players on the list include:

defensive Back Maurice Leggett

linebacker Ian Wild

wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins

running back Kienan LaFrance

offensive lineman Qadr Spooner

Receiving a promotion from the practice roster is Kyrie Wilson who is listed as the backup for Jovan Santos Knox at Will Linebacker for Thursday’s game.

The Blue Bombers will announce two healthy scratches just before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff to the 2018 CFL season.

680 CJOB’s broadcast with Bob Irving, Doug Brown and the broadcast crew gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with the pre-game show from the IGF Tail Gate area.

