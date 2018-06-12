Bombers fans urged to plan ahead, avoid travel issues prior to kick-off

If you’re heading to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers season home opener at Investors Group Field Thursday, there’s a new way to park-and-ride.

The game gets underway 7:30 p.m. and a new site has been opened up at St. Vital Centre, with room for 400 cars outside The Bay. That replaces the previous location at the Southdale Red River Co-op.

The goal is to help more fans avoid delays.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers name Chris Streveler starting quarterback

Beyond traffic congestion, the club warns that road construction and lane closures across the city could effect travel time to Bombers stadium.

Once at the University, motorists can either use pre-paid parking passes or purchase space in a gold, blue or value lot.

Game-day or seasonal passes can be picked up in advance at the Bombers Store, by phone or online at TicketMaster.

Season pass holders will have exclusive access to the Soccer Lot on Chancellor Matheson Road.

On-campus parking ranges from $10-$20. There are 5,000 spots.

Park-and-ride options are also available at several sites across the city:

Route 1 –McPhillips Station – 484 McPhillips St. with parking for up to 500 cars

Route 2 – Club Regent – 1425 Regent Ave. West with parking for up to 500 cars (note – parking is now on the east side of the premises)

Route 3 –Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard – 1095 St. Anne’s Rd. with parking for up to 160 cars

Route 4 – Manitoba Hydro – 820 Taylor Ave. with parking for up to 500 cars

Route 5 – Assiniboia Downs with parking for up to 300 cars

Route 6 – Norbert Hotel – 3540 Pembina Hwy. with parking for up to 200 cars

Route 7 – St. Vital Centre – 86-1225 St. Mary’s Rd. with parking for up to 400 cars in The Bay west side parking lot (*Note – the Route 7 site replaces the park-and-ride stop at Soutdale Red River Co-op which has been removed due to construction)

Park-and-ride service includes non-stop service to and from IGF, starting two hours before kick-off. The cost is $5 for the round-trip each game, with funds collected upon arrival at the field. Seasonal park-and-ride passes can be purchased at the Bomber Store for $40.

If you plan to ride your bike, monitored lock-up will be located beside Gate 3, with room for 800 bikes.

Regular fares will apply for Winnipeg Transit routes to the game.

The Running Back Shuttle service will run once again, at no charge.

