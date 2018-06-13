Good vibes only: ‘Grown-ups’ camp for a good cause near Lake Scugog

It’s a place where adults can feel like kids again, and there are no rules except for one: good vibes only.

Camp Good Vibes is a new, weekend-long camp experience just for “grown-ups” that’s packed with activities from many of their childhoods: climbing, swimming, crafting and more.

“It’s… all the camp activities I miss doing,” said camper Patricia Jung, “mixed with fun people and just a really chill vibe.”

“We have this huge, beautiful 300-acre property,” said the camp’s leader, Emily Clark, of the space near Lake Scugog, Ont. “We thought, ‘Why not invite a bunch of young adults to come and party for the weekend and have… a summer-camp weekend but, you know, with booze?”

But the event isn’t just for adults to feel nostalgic. The space where the group camped this past weekend belongs to Camp Scugog, which provides summer programming to children, youth, and mothers affected by poverty, and the $3,000 raised from Camp Good Vibes went directly to the camp.

“It’s costing us about $200,000 just in fundraising to open our doors for families and kids to come here from shelters,” said Dana Leahey, the director of Camp Scugog, who says the money will go toward staff, equipment, and meals.

Marcel Despi was once a camper and counselor at Camp Scugog, and he made a comeback to the space for Camp Good Vibes. “I just turned 30 and then this opportunity came up,” said Despi. “I’d been dreaming about coming back ever since, and I finally got a chance now and it’s unbelievable.”

Clark says she hopes this past weekend is just the beginning of her initiative — she wants to continue with her camp and bring out 60 people next summer. “We’ve already had people say, ‘I can’t wait to bring more friends. I’m excited for next year.'”

She says registration for next year’s Camp Good Vibes opens in November.