Crime
June 13, 2018 3:43 pm
Updated: June 13, 2018 3:48 pm

AHS warning of text scam involving the organization

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a phishing scam.

Erika Tucker / Global News
A A

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning Albertans of a phishing scam where a text message seemingly from the organization includes a link to what looks like an e-transfer site.

In a news release on Wednesday, AHS said the organization never sends text messages to patients and never sends funds via e-transfer “under any circumstances.”

A screenshot of the phishing text message Alberta Health Services says is being sent to Albertans.

Supplied: AHS

The phony site asks Albertans to put in their personal and banking information to receive the funds.

Phishing is a type of scam that tricks people into clicking on malicious links which can lead to victims downloading files and confirming personal information. With that information, criminals can steal a victim’s money or access private information.

READ MORE: Energy Efficiency Alberta warning residents of phishing scam

For more information on similar phishing scams, or other threats to personal information, visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre Website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

AHS
AHS e-transfer
AHS phishing scam
AHS scam
Alberta Health Services
Alberta Health Services e-transfer
Alberta Health Services phishing scam
phishing
Phishing Scam

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News