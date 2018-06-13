AHS warning of text scam involving the organization
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning Albertans of a phishing scam where a text message seemingly from the organization includes a link to what looks like an e-transfer site.
In a news release on Wednesday, AHS said the organization never sends text messages to patients and never sends funds via e-transfer “under any circumstances.”
The phony site asks Albertans to put in their personal and banking information to receive the funds.
Phishing is a type of scam that tricks people into clicking on malicious links which can lead to victims downloading files and confirming personal information. With that information, criminals can steal a victim’s money or access private information.
READ MORE: Energy Efficiency Alberta warning residents of phishing scam
For more information on similar phishing scams, or other threats to personal information, visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre Website.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.