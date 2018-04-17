Crime
April 17, 2018 7:03 pm

Energy Efficiency Alberta warning residents of phishing scam

A screenshot shows a phishing attempt where scammers pretend to be from Energy Efficiency Alberta in an attempt to get personal banking details.

Supplied: Energy Efficiency Alberta
Energy Effiency Alberta is warning residents of a phishing scam that is asking for bank details.

In a statement, the agency said the scam is targeting people via their cell phones.

“People are receiving cell phone texts to claim their ‘energy efficiency rebate’ by connecting to a website that asks for bank account details,” Doris Kaufmann Woodcock, director of communications and public affairs said. “We want to be clear that we never ask for personal information in this manner.”

So far, five people have reported receiving the text messages, but the agency said none of them fell victim to the scam.

Screenshots show a phishing attempt where scammers pretend to be from Energy Efficiency Alberta in an attempt to get personal banking details.

Supplied: Energy Efficiency Alberta

While Energy Efficiency Alberta does offer several programs that provide rebates to customers, the agency said the rebates are typically issued by a cheque. In cases where rebates are issued by direct deposit, the banking information is collected from participants early in the application process.

Anyone who has been targeted is asked to contact Consumer Protection Alberta at 1-877-427-4088 or via Facebook. The agency encouraged people to report the scam even if no personal information was given to allow officials to track the scam for trends and other information.

