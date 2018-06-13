Couple quits jobs to bike across Canada

Quitting your job on a whim to bike across Canada may sound like an eccentric idea to some, but for one couple, that’s exactly what they did.

Since the beginning of May, Levi Sinclair and her boyfriend Peter Houston have been living in a 1970’s propane-powered camper van.

“We knew nothing to do with cars, let me make that very clear,” Sinclair said. “We basically bought it off the fact that we liked the aesthetic of it.”

But for them, it’s more than just a place to call home, it’s freedom, flexibility and a sense of adventure.

“One day we were eating lunch and I just asked him, I was like, ‘So what would you do if work wasn’t something you had to do?'” Sinclair said.

“Right away, I knew what it was and it was to bike across Canada,” Houston replied.

Throwing caution to the wind, the couple quit their jobs in Prince George B.C. and started planning the trip of a lifetime.

“We have had a few people who are like, ‘That’s ridiculous, why would you do that? You’re throwing your career away.’ So to each their own, but mostly, people have been really supportive,” Sinclair said.

After a few months of training, on May 4th they started their cross-country trip from Vancouver to Halifax, expecting to arrive by August.

“The first day was pretty crazy,” Houston said. “To this day, that was the biggest day that I’ve had so far, it was 160 kilometres from Vancouver to Hope B.C.”

“A lot of people think I drive really slow,” Sinclair explained. “I don’t do that, we’re just constantly passing each other.”

Usually, Houston will leave first and after about an hour and a half Sinclair will catch up in the camper van. After a quick lunch, Sinclair will drive ahead to their final destination for the day, settle in and wait for Houston to arrive on his bike.

Along the way, making memories and capturing every moment, even sharing some with friends. On June 10, the couple made a pit stop in Regina.

“Every town sort of brings something different to the table, but everybody is really welcoming,” Sinclair said.

“How nice Saskatchewan is has actually been the biggest surprise, the prairies is the only place in Canada that I hadn’t been before I started this trip,” Houston said.

A trip neither one of them expected, but certainly one they’ll never forget.