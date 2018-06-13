Canada
June 13, 2018 9:42 am

76-year-old man passes away in hospital after Monday crash in Sydney Forks

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The 76-year-old man was later transported to QEII in Halifax via EHS LifeFlight where he passed away early Tuesday morning.

File / Global News
A A

A 76-year-old man has died in hospital, after a two-vehicle collision in Sydney Forks on Monday.

RCMP say the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Blackett’s Lake Road.

According to police, two occupants of a Hyundai Accent were transported by ambulance to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The driver had serious injuries and was later airlifted to the QEII in Halifax, where he passed away on Tuesday morning.

READ: Two-vehicle collision outside Windsor, N.S. claims one life, sends another to hospital

His passenger, a 67-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

An RCMP collision analyst is returning to the scene of the crash on Wednesday to collect evidence. RCMP say a section of Highway 4 will be closed in the morning.

Westbound traffic will be detoured through Coxheath to Blackett’s Lake Road via Exit 5a on the 125 Highway. Eastbound traffic will detour at Blackett’s Lake to Coxheath Road.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Cape Breton
Fatal Accident
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
NS RCMP
RCMP
Sydney Forks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News