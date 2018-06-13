76-year-old man passes away in hospital after Monday crash in Sydney Forks

A 76-year-old man has died in hospital, after a two-vehicle collision in Sydney Forks on Monday.

RCMP say the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Blackett’s Lake Road.

According to police, two occupants of a Hyundai Accent were transported by ambulance to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The driver had serious injuries and was later airlifted to the QEII in Halifax, where he passed away on Tuesday morning.

His passenger, a 67-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

An RCMP collision analyst is returning to the scene of the crash on Wednesday to collect evidence. RCMP say a section of Highway 4 will be closed in the morning.

Westbound traffic will be detoured through Coxheath to Blackett’s Lake Road via Exit 5a on the 125 Highway. Eastbound traffic will detour at Blackett’s Lake to Coxheath Road.