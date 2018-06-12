Les Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine cycling race honours fallen rider Clément Ouimet

The 41st season of Les Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine are underway.

The 10-week annual bike race has been a staple in the west end community for decades.

At the season’s second race day Tuesday, a special ceremony was held for one of their own.

MCL organizers honoured cyclist Clément Ouimet. The 18-year-old was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while training on Mount Royal in October, 2017.

Leaders from the June 6th race were given jerseys that said “Salut Clément” on the side, honouring the long-time cyclist.

Members of Ouimet’s family took part in the ceremony, including his parents, sister, grandparents and close friends.

“We are honoured,” Ouimet’s mother, Catherine Bergeron, told Global News. “It is very touching for us.”

“He grew up at this race,” Bergeron said. “At first he couldn’t make it around the track, but he was eventually able to stay with the pack. He loved it here.”

Race organizer Charles Coffin said news of Ouimet’s accident hit the community hard.

“It really hit home,” Coffin recalled. “Clément had a lot of friends here so it hit home hard.”

For his family, Tuesday’s ceremony showed that they continue to be supported as they cope with their loss.

“Knowing that there are all these thoughts — it helps us. We feel surrounded,” Bergeron said.

175 riders took place in Tuesday’s race. The season runs for 10 weeks and wraps up in August with the final.