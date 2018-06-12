Chance of severe storm, tornado activity in southern Ontario amid rising temperatures

With temperatures set to heat up in southern Ontario, there’s a chance of a severe storm in the Greater Toronto Area and the possibility of isolated tornadic activity in the Peterborough and Kingston regions.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said building humidity and temperatures on Wednesday could cause a storm in the afternoon and evening.

“The biggest threat looks to be damaging winds … if the storms begin to take on super-cell characteristics, I’m not ruling out an isolated tornado — especially east of the GTA,” he said.

Tomorrow could be a severe weather day in the GTA. While damaging wind is the biggest threat, large hail and even a tornado is possible if we get enough morninng sunshine. pic.twitter.com/sEdQK3eNNy — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 12, 2018

Hull said there’s a chance of showers and an isolated storm late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. He said the storm shouldn’t be severe and that there should be a lull in precipitation as the morning continues.

But Hull said if clouds clear, it could increase the chance of severe weather.

“Any sunshine will allow for increased instability in the atmosphere, potentially increasing the potency of the storms ahead of the cold front — the lifting mechanism which will initiate the storms in the early afternoon,” he said.

READ MORE: Toronto weather conditions and predictions

The forecast calls for storm activity to clear throughout the evening.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the temperature will reach 26 C and will feel like 33 C with the humidex.

And if you don’t like hot and humid weather conditions, Hull said it will feel cooler and dryer on Thursday.