Police ask for tips as they seek suspect wanted for 15 thefts from Edmonton-area seniors’ homes

Police have released a photo of a 52-year-old woman they suspect is behind more than a dozen thefts in seniors’ residential complexes in Edmonton and Strathcona County.

On Tuesday, police said Catherine McAlinden is their prime suspect in connection with about 15 thefts that have occurred since March 29.

According to police, the suspect involved in the offences uses intercom systems to get inside buildings before knocking on the door of an individual suite and posing as a home-care worker or as someone visiting another resident. Police said if someone answers the door, the suspect asks to use their phone or to get a drink of water in order to get inside and steal anything from wallets and purses to bank cards and watches.

The suspect has also on occasion allegedly tried to get change for counterfeit $100 bills by saying they need the smaller bills for a taxi, police said.

“If you live in a condo or apartment-style complex, security is a team effort,” Det. Daniel van den Berg said in a news release. “Make sure you know who you are buzzing in, check through the peephole before answering your door and remember that refusing to admit strangers is not rude, it’s safe.”

Anyone with any information about McAlinden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.