RCMP investigating death in Okanagan
A man was found dead outside a library in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
North Okanagan RCMP said the man was found unresponsive at the rear of the library on 30th Avenue and was pronounced dead. The B.C. Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
Police said the man’s identity is not known, but added his death wasn’t suspicious and that no more details will be released.
