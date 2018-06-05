New Brunswick RCMP investigating suspicious death of 52-year-old man

RCMP are investigating the death of a man after a body was discovered in a home in rural New Brunswick on Monday.

Police say the body of a 52-year-old man was discovered in an apartment on chemin Benoit, located just outside of Tracadie, N.B., just before 3 p.m.

The Mounties say the death is considered suspicious until police are able to gather more information.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.