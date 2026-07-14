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Canada

Five-year-old boy dies after being hit by a truck in Quebec’s Gaspé region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2026 11:09 am
1 min read
Surete du Quebec View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
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A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a heavy truck in Carleton-sur-Mer, in Quebec’s Gaspé region.

Provincial police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says the collision happened at around 5 p.m. Monday, on private property.

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The truck was leaving the property to merge onto a public road when it reportedly struck the child, who was riding a small toy-style ATV.

The young boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have met with the truck driver, who is a man in his 50s.

Deshaies says there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

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