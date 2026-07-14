Five-year-old boy dies after being hit by a truck in Quebec’s Gaspé region

A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a heavy truck in Carleton-sur-Mer, in Quebec’s Gaspé region.
Provincial police spokesperson Frédéric Deshaies says the collision happened at around 5 p.m. Monday, on private property.
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The truck was leaving the property to merge onto a public road when it reportedly struck the child, who was riding a small toy-style ATV.
The young boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have met with the truck driver, who is a man in his 50s.
Deshaies says there’s no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.
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