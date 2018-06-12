Hamilton Police investigating sexual assault

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a sexual assault.

On Friday, June 8, at approximately 11:25am, a woman was walking northbound on Hughson Street towards King William Street when she was approached by a man walking the opposite direction.

When the two were passing each other, the male reached out with his hand and sexually assaulted the victim. The victim turned around to confront the male who quickly fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a 5’5″ white male, 20 to 25 years old, with shaggy, ear-length blond hair. He was wearing a red, button-up three-quarter-length sleeved shirt and a jean vest.

The Hamilton Police Service continues to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Carolyne Rashford of the Sexual Assault Unit at (905) 546-4614.

There is no guaranteed way to prevent a sexual assault. Sharing the details of this assault is intended to provide the community information, and people are encouraged to trust their instincts. For confidential support, please call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sach.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com