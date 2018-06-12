Hamilton police looking for 2 office theft suspects

Hamilton police are looking to identify two suspects that allegedly broke into several businesses and stole electronic items.

They have released surveillance images of two men in their 20s.

READ MORE: Waterdown suspect sought in Burlington assault investigation

On April 26, shortly after midnight, police said a break-and-enter occurred on the third floor of 115 King Street East in Hamilton. Police said two males entered the building and entered several businesses, and stole electronics.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Black male, 22-30 years old, five-foot-10 to six-feet tall, medium build, dark facial hair, orange and grey Adidas zip-up sweater with three stripes down each arm with the hood worn up, white running-style shoes (possibly New Balance), baggy black pants worn low

Suspect 2: White male, 22-30 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, thin build, brown facial hair, dark-coloured bomber style zip-up jacket with decal on upper left arm, worn over top of a light-coloured hoodie (worn up), blue jeans, light-coloured running style shoes with light soles, dark backpack.

READ MORE: Fire destroys $1 million home, two Hamilton firefighters injured

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Shannon McLean by calling 905-546-8938 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com