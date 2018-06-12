Police probe lasers pointed at planes at Peterborough Airport

Peterborough police are investigating recent incidents of laser lights being directed towards aircraft in the area.

The incidents have occurred while planes were taking off and landing at the Peterborough Airport, police said on Tuesday.

“This type of behaviour is both irresponsible and illegal,” said Insp. Dan Smith. “The light strikes during critical aspects of flight such as takeoff and landings can be both dangerous to the pilots and the public.”

Police note pointing lasers or bright lights at aircraft is a federal offence.

Transport Canada notes offenders can face up to $100,000 in fines, five years in prison or both.

Peterborough police are working with the Peterborough Airport and Transport Canada to investigate the incidents. Police are encouraging witnesses to report them immediately or call Crime Stoppers.

In September 2014, CHEX News reported about incidents of a high-powered light striking aircraft flown by students of Seneca College’s School of Aviation at the airport. It forced the pilots in training to overshoot the runway and re-position their flight to land safely.