Vegas Golden Knights sign Winnipeg’s Brooks Macek

Winnipeg’s Brooks Macek is returning to North America after playing the last five seasons in Europe.

The Vegas Golden Knights announced they’ve signed Macek to a one-year contract.

It’s a two-way deal worth $650,000 if he makes the NHL club. The contract will pay him $175,000 in the American Hockey League.

Macek, 26, helped Germany win a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

He’s played the last five seasons in Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Last season with Eishockeyclub Red Bull München, Macek appeared in 50 games where he recorded 26 goals and 18 assists. He also had 15 points in 17 playoff games in leading Red Bull München to their third straight DEL championship.

He also played three seasons with the DEL’s Iserlohn Roosters.

Macek is the fifth Manitoban on the Knights, joining Cody Eakin, Cody Glass, Keegan Kolesar and Ryan Reaves.

He played six seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans and the Calgary Hitmen.

Macek was selected in the sixth round, 171st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2010 NHL Draft.