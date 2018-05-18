‘It’s going to be a Winnipeg Whiteout in Vegas land:’ Jets fans on Game 4

Winnipeg Jets fans have taken over Sin City and are bringing the Winnipeg Whiteout to the desert.

Dozens more fans arrived in Las Vegas on flights Thursday to be in town in time for Game 4 Friday night.

Lesia Klein and her group of 10 flew in for just 48 hours to be able to sit in the arena and watch the Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s going to be a Winnipeg Whiteout in Vegas land,” Klein said. “I’m feeling very confident in a win for Game 4. I think the Jets are prepared for it and us fans are too. We’ll be cheering them on.”

It’s a confidence that is ringing through the streets of Las Vegas. The loud chants of ‘Go Jets Go’, the high fives and the beaming smiles on fans faces.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Winnipegger and we’ve never been here before,” Geoff Ginn said.

While Game 3 didn’t go the way fans wanted, the loss isn’t bringing them down.

“I think we’re going to pull it out,” Ginn said. “Seven game series, anything can happen.”

With temperatures reaching a scorching 33 degrees in Las Vegas, fans hope the team brings the same heat to their game.

“Jets are going to win,” Gary Beer said. “I think they’ll be even more amped tonight and I think we are going to dominate.”

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Western Conference Final series 2-1 after Game 3. Jets fans are hoping the team comes back to Winnipeg with the series tied.

“I think we are going to tie it up,” Ginn said. “I have tickets for Sunday’s game back in Winnipeg so its going to be a lot of fun.”