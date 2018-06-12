N.S. environment minister commits $250K to assess Harrietsfield water concerns

After years of residents in Harrietsfield, N.S., pleading for clean drinking water, the Nova Scotia government has finally stepped in.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Iain Rankin has signed off on an order that will allow for a site assessment at a former construction and demolition site in Harrietsfield, N.S.

The province says Nova Scotia Lands Inc. will commission a site assessment this summer to determine the extent of contamination, how long it will take to remediate, and how much it will cost.

READ MORE: No water action plan after N.S. environment minister, Harrietsfield residents meet

Nova Scotia Lands Inc. will also determine the condition of the existing infrastructure and evaluate what potential impacts the remediation might have, according to the province.

The assessment is estimated to cost $250,000.

“This site has been a problem for the community for far too long. We’re taking an important and necessary action to address it,” said Rankin in a statement.

Rankin met with Harrietsfield residents last month to discuss their concerns. He was the first provincial environment minister to meet with them in Harrietsfield.

Several residents claimed contaminants are still leaching into the groundwater from the former RDM Recycling plant.

WATCH: Harrietsfield contaminated water case heading to city hall

Two ministerial orders to clean up RDM Recycling were previously issued, ordering the companies to assess the contamination that was impacting residents’ wells and submit a plan to remediate it.

Harrietsfield residents and the province claim those orders have not been enforced.

One member of the community, Marlene Brown, has taken the case to provincial court, where it is in the middle of ongoing adjournments. The case is scheduled to return to court on June 19.

READ MORE: Harrietsfield contaminated water case adjourned for 12th time

Rankin says the site assessment will not impact the case.

— With files from Rebecca Lau