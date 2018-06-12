Active hiring climate expected in Hamilton, Canada-wide

Hamilton-area employers expect an active hiring climate for the third quarter of 2018, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that 27 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter (July to September), while three per cent anticipate cutbacks,” said Maple Kyriacou of Manpower’s Stoney Creek office.

“Another 60 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter, while the remaining 10 per cent are unsure of their hiring intentions.”

The survey shows a six per cent increase from the outlook reported during the same time last year.

“Even though prospects are weaker in six of 10 industry sectors compared to last quarter, we’re still seeing a positive hiring climate for most of the country,” said Darlene Minatel, country manager for ManpowerGroup Canada.

“The numbers reflect a pattern of a labour market nearing capacity, with unemployment in some regions at record lows. For job seekers, this could mean larger wage gains in the quarter to come.”

Nationally, numbers suggest that Canadian employers continue to be confident in the economy, according to ManpowerGroup.

Job gains are expected in all 10 industry sectors and all four regions of Canada, with employers expecting a positive hiring climate overall for job seekers in the third quarter of 2018.

Employers in the transportation and public utilities sector anticipate the most active hiring climate of any industry, while for the fifth consecutive quarter, employers in Quebec report the strongest job prospects overall.

The survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 20 per cent plan to increase their staffing levels in the third quarter of 2018, while three per cent anticipate cutbacks.

Of the employers surveyed, 76 per cent expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged and the remaining one per cent are unsure about their hiring intentions for the upcoming quarter.

Large-sized organizations (i.e. those with more than 250 employees) and medium-sized organizations (those with 50 to 249 employees) report the most positive hiring plans for the upcoming quarter, with seasonally adjusted outlooks of 27 and 16 per cent, respectively.

Small organizations (10 to 49 employees) indicate a mild outlook of eight per cent, while micro-sized organizations (one to nine employees) expect a modest outlook of six per cent for the upcoming quarter.

Survey results for the third quarter of 2018 show that job seekers across Canada should expect to benefit from some hiring activity. Employers in Quebec expect the strongest hiring climate for the coming quarter, forecasting a net employment outlook of 17 per cent.

Job seekers in Atlantic Canada should anticipate a steady hiring pace, reporting an outlook of 15 per cent, while employers in Ontario and Western Canada anticipate a respectable hiring climate, with outlooks there reported at 12 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

Transportation and Public Utilities

Employers in the transportation and public utilities sector anticipate a healthy hiring pace, reporting a net employment outlook of 20 per cent for the third quarter of 2018. This is a two percentage point increase from the forecast reported for the previous quarter, and an increase of 10 percentage points from the same time last year. It is the most favourable outlook for any sector this quarter.

Public Administration

Employers for this sector report a net employment outlook of 16 per cent for the third quarter of 2018, indicating a steady hiring climate for job seekers. This outlook is a decrease of four percentage points compared with the previous quarter’s forecast and a decrease of two percentage points compared with the outlook at the same time last year.

Construction

Job seekers in the construction sector should expect a hopeful hiring climate for the upcoming quarter with a Net Employment Outlook of 15 per cent — the strongest hiring plans reported in the sector in nearly five years. This forecast is an increase of three percentage points from the outlook reported in the previous quarter and is a 12 percentage point increase compared with the same time last year.

Manufacturing – Durables

The Net Employment Outlook in the manufacturing-durables sector is a respectable 13 per cent this quarter. This is a five percentage point decrease from the outlook reported last quarter, but is also an increase of four percentage points compared with the outlook reported in the same quarter last year.

Services

Job seekers in the services sector should expect an upbeat hiring climate for the third quarter of 2018, with a Net Employment Outlook of 12 per cent. This is a two percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarter, and an increase of five per cent over the outlook reported during the same time last year.

Finance, Insurance and Real Estate

In the finance, insurance and real estate sector, employers report favourable hiring expectations for the third quarter of 2018, with a Net Employment Outlook of 10 per cent. This is a five percentage point decrease compared with the previous quarter and a decrease of eight percentage points over the outlook from the same period last year.

Mining

Employers in the mining sector anticipate a hopeful Net Employment Outlook of 10 per cent for the third quarter of 2018. This forecast is a four percentage point decrease from last quarter and an increase of one percentage point from the outlook reported during the same time last year.

Wholesale and Retail Trade

In the wholesale and retail trade sector, employers expect a positive hiring pace with a Net Employment Outlook of 10 per cent. This reflects a one percentage point increase compared to the previous quarter’s forecast and an increase of two percentage points from the outlook reported during the same time last year.

Manufacturing-non-durables

In the manufacturing-non-durables industry, employers report a fair Net Employment Outlook of eight per cent. This forecast is a five percentage point decrease from last quarter and an increase of two percentage points from the outlook reported during the same time last year.

Education

Employers in the education sector expect a modest hiring pace for the upcoming quarter, anticipating a Net Employment Outlook of nine per cent. This is on par with the outlook reported last quarter and is a one percentage point increase from the outlook reported during the same quarter last year.