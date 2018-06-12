Crime
June 12, 2018 7:34 am

4 charged after officers seize drugs and guns from Toronto home

By Staff The Canadian Press

Photograph of a gun seized by police during search warrant in Toronto on June 9, 2018.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police say four people are facing charges after officers allegedly found drugs and guns in a home on Saturday night.

Police say they executed a search warrant and seized four guns – including a sawed-off shotgun – a “large quantity” of ammunition and more than 500 grams of marijuana.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Four people taken into custody following gun seizure on Highway 401

They say two adults and two young people were arrested and are each facing eight charges, including careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators say one of the young people was also charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

READ MORE: Toronto police seize 100 stun guns disguised as cellphones, and other weapons

They say the four accused appeared in court on Sunday.

Police say the investigation is part of an initiative called “Project Red Brick,” intended to address “an increased level of firearms-related crime in the Regent Park community” of Toronto.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Drugs
drugs and guns
Four charged
gun seizure
Guns Seized
Police investigation
Sawed-off Shotgun
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News