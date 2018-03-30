Four people taken into custody following gun seizure on Highway 401

Four people are now in police custody following a takedown on Highway 401 where a gun was seized by Toronto police.

According to officers, they received a call from someone reporting that a person was travelling with a gun inside a vehicle on Highway 401 near Dufferin Street shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Several police cruisers made an attempt in locating the vehicle and managed to pull over a suspect on the eastbound side of the 401 near Warden Avenue a short time later. Traffic was disrupted for a brief amount of time through that stretch of the highway.

Investigators have not released the identities or ages of the people who are in custody.