Crime
March 30, 2018 8:25 am
Updated: March 30, 2018 8:53 am

Four people taken into custody following gun seizure on Highway 401

By

Toronto police took four people into custody after a gun was found in a vehicle on the 401.

Don Mitchell / Global Newsradio 640 Toronto
A A

Four people are now in police custody following a takedown on Highway 401 where a gun was seized by Toronto police.

According to officers, they received a call from someone reporting that a person was travelling with a gun inside a vehicle on Highway 401 near Dufferin Street shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Several police cruisers made an attempt in locating the vehicle and managed to pull over a suspect on the eastbound side of the 401 near Warden Avenue a short time later. Traffic was disrupted for a brief amount of time through that stretch of the highway.

Investigators have not released the identities or ages of the people who are in custody.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#TOCrime
640 Toronto
Global News Radio
GTA
Gun
gun seized
Scarborough
Takedown
Toronto Police Services
Warden Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News