Four people taken into custody following gun seizure on Highway 401
A A
Four people are now in police custody following a takedown on Highway 401 where a gun was seized by Toronto police.
According to officers, they received a call from someone reporting that a person was travelling with a gun inside a vehicle on Highway 401 near Dufferin Street shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Several police cruisers made an attempt in locating the vehicle and managed to pull over a suspect on the eastbound side of the 401 near Warden Avenue a short time later. Traffic was disrupted for a brief amount of time through that stretch of the highway.
Investigators have not released the identities or ages of the people who are in custody.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.