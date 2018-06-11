Regina Summer Stage gets props at Tony Awards

Broadway’s biggest stars gathered last night for the 72nd Tony Awards and it featured a shout out for Regina’s local community theatre.

During the broadcast, they introduced Regina’s Tatiana Maslany and before they brought her out on stage they played a brief video of her first on-stage performance back in 1995.

Marianne Woods was also part of that cast and said the acknowledgement of Regina Summer Stage makes her proud.

“It’s given so many young artists like Tatiana an opportunity to start out on a road to a career. It’s encouraging to other young people that are working in summer stage right now that they could have the same kind of opportunities,” said Marianne Woods, performing arts coordinator with the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC).

Maslany is set to appear off-Broadway in the play Mary Page Marlow – which opens next week.