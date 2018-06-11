2 arrested in Alberta in 8-year-old BC double homicide investigation

Two people were arrested in Alberta over the weekend and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in British Columbia more than eight years ago.

On May 29, 2010, 43-year-old Leanne Laura MacFarlane was found dead after a shooting at a rural residence on the outskirts of Cranbrook, B.C. Jeffrey Todd Taylor, 42, was found in critical condition and died a short time later.

At the time, RCMP said the shooting appeared targeted, but that the victims may not have been the intended targets.

After an extensive investigation, the RCMP identified two suspects.

On Saturday, 41-year-old Colin Raymond Correia was arrested in Edmonton. A day later, 30-year-old Sheldon Joseph Hunter was arrested in Drumheller.

Both have since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police said Correia and Hunter are both former Cranbrook residents who are known to police.

The men will be transported to Vancouver where they will appear in court on Wednesday.