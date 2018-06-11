Charges laid in Alberta, Saskatchewan after illegal border crossing

Alberta and Saskatchewan RCMP have charged a 34-year-old Florida man after an illegal border crossing last month.

Canada Border Services Agency said an Infiniti sports car had been driven into the country from the United States near Val Marie, Sask., at roughly 8:20 p.m. CT on May 31.

The vehicle, with Florida licence plates, had damaged barriers and travelled through the ditch to avoid stopping at the Morgan border crossing.

Shaunavon RCMP attempted to stop it on Highway 13, however, the vehicle continued westbound at extremely high speeds.

Police advised the vehicle was seized, and Selasie Onegus Turner was arrested in Strathmore, Alta., at roughly 10 a.m. on June 1.

The RCMP’s Integrated Border Enforcement Team has charged the man with failing to report under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act as well as failing to reports goods under the Customs Act.

Additionally, Shaunavon RCMP have charged Turner with flight from police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His court appearance relating to the Saskatchewan charges has not been scheduled at this time.

Turner, from Casselberry, Fla., is remanded in custody in Alberta and facing additional charges there.