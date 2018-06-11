Two men charged after break-in at Lumsden school

Two people have been arrested after a break-in at a Lumsden school early Saturday morning.

RCMP were called to the school at around 1:30 a.m. after a security alarm had been tripped. Officers quickly found a man in the vicinity of the school. After a preliminary investigation the man, who was known to police, denied any involvement in the break-in, and was released.

Several hours later, an officer went to the school to conduct a crime scene investigation. During his initial walkthrough, he observed a man crawling down from the roof of the school. The officer quickly arrested the man and identified him as the same guy who was detained a few hours earlier.

This time, the man admitted to the break-in and said he returned because he was trying to find his cell phone, which was dropped during his first visit. Further investigation by police led to a second man being arrested and a small number of power tools were recovered and returned to the school.

Both men have been charged with break and enter and theft and will appear in a Regina courtroom.