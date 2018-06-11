Powder anyone? A foot of snow falls at Silver Star

Silver Star Mountain was transformed into a winter wonderland over the weekend with a whopping 32 centimetres of fresh snow reported at the resort.

It wasn’t the only area hit hard with a blast; Big White also saw some snow over the weekend.

It is unusual to see this amount of cold air aloft in the atmosphere nearly a week before the first day of summer, but not completely unheard of.

Rain fell at lower elevations with 11 millimetres reported in Kelowna and up to 27 millimetres in Vernon over the weekend.

Typically, June is known for being unsettled, particularly in the Okanagan, with a series of upper-level low pressure systems swinging into the area.

That is exactly what’s expected this week, with clouds rolling in after a sunny start to the day on Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies sticking around for the majority of the week.

There is even a risk of frost Tuesday morning, as temperatures slide down into low-to-mid single digits, so be sure to cover up any frost-sensitive plants.

There is a good chance of rain later on Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs returning to the low 20s with a slightly cooler Thursday in the upper teens.

