West Kelowna’s first cidery opens its doors

The Okanagan is well known for its wineries, as well as a flourishing craft beer market.

However, these days, another major beverage contender is making waves. Cider, believed to be at least 2,000 years old, according to Smithsonian.com, is seeing a resurgence in popularity. The timing is right for West Kelowna to have its very own locally crafted cider.

READ MORE: East Coast Cider Festival

Plans for the cidery began about three years ago.

Last week, the doors officially opened, with two types of ciders available to sample and purchase. The plan is to offer at least eight varieties in the next year.

READ MORE: Ontario pours $4.9M into support program for craft distillers, cider makers

The name Truck ’59 comes from Johnson’s love of all things related to firefighting. Outside the cider house sits a 1959 Chevy fire truck, one of his treasured collection pieces.

The Johnsons will also be donating a portion of sales to a number of firefighting charities. Johnson said, “Whenever we open up a bottle in the tasting room, we’re saving the red caps…and we’re donating back 10 cents from every cap we open.”

In the works for the cider house is a picnic area, an outdoor lounge, a gourmet food truck and an area for private events and weddings.

Truck ’59 Ciderhouse is located at 3887 Brown Road. Cider tasting can be arranged and bottles can be purchased to take home.