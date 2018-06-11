Police seeking to identify suspects after break-in at Stroud public school

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects accused of breaking into a public school in Stroud.

According to the South Simcoe police, officers were called to Sunnybrae Public School at approximately 3:45 p.m. on June 10, after receiving reports of a potential break-in.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered glass on the west side door had been smashed.

Police searched inside the school, however, the suspects had fled before they arrived.

Police report no damage was done inside the school, and say no items were taken.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have information to please contact police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).