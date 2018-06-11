Morning commute crash quite the sight in Kelowna

A strange sight greeted passing motorists during Monday’s morning commute near the Dilworth Centre in Kelowna.

A Volvo was perched precariously off a parking lot embankment near the Dilworth TD Bank.

The SUV straddled the yellow warning curb, with the rear left wheel up in the air. The front right wheel rested in the lower parking lot, while the back right wheel was still on the upper roadway.

The driver of the car had just turned in off Highway 97 when she drove off the embankment.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.