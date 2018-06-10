Snow in June in Okanagan mountains, more expected

Okanagan ski resorts were covered with powder overnight on Saturday.

Big White Ski Resort posted photos of its snow-covered village on Twitter.

Only 11 days until winter… I mean summer! If the snow has you dreaming about next winter, our free online payment plan is still available to get your Early Bird Season Pass for five easy payments until July 9! Learn more: https://t.co/eO8a4vrRza.#SkiBigWhite #ItsTheSnow pic.twitter.com/t59Uh7FkgI — Big White Ski Resort (@BigWhite) June 10, 2018

Promotions liaison and meteorologist at Silver Star Mountain Resort, Wesla Wong, also posted on Twitter with the caption “22 cm and counting.”

More snow could be on the way at higher elevations overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Valley.