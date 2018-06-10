Snow in June in Okanagan mountains, more expected
Okanagan ski resorts were covered with powder overnight on Saturday.
Big White Ski Resort posted photos of its snow-covered village on Twitter.
Promotions liaison and meteorologist at Silver Star Mountain Resort, Wesla Wong, also posted on Twitter with the caption “22 cm and counting.”
More snow could be on the way at higher elevations overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Valley.
A cool and unstable airmass over the B.C. interior could bring bands of precipitation over the southern interior and will likely produce some snow near the summits of the Okanagan Connector, Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.
A few centimetres of snow are possible Sunday morning, and again overnight and Monday.
The other passes may see some wet snow too, but accumulations are unlikely.
Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
