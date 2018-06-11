People scramble to get out of the way as bear runs through busy Metro Vancouver park

A video sent to Global News shows a bear getting very close to humans in a busy Port Moody park.

Viewer Bob Morissette says he was in Rocky Point Park on Sunday afternoon at around 4 p.m. when a large bear came running through the park.

The park was full of people at the time, some who scrambled to get away from the animal.

However, some people just stood and watched the bear pass by.

The bear can be seen running along the fence around the swimming pool before running across to the spray park and into the trees beyond.

Conservation officer Eric Tyukodi says they did receive calls about the bear.

He says it was not aggressive and behaved appropriately by moving away from people.

He did advise people not to run from a bear and instead to be loud, wave your arms and back away.