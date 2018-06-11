Girl, 12, killed in ATV rollover southeast of Edmonton

RCMP are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was killed in an ATV rollover southeast of Edmonton on Sunday.

At around 5 p.m., officers were called to an ATV rollover near Highway 14, about five kilometres east of Viking, Alta.

RCMP said the girl was taken to hospital in Viking where she was pronounced dead.

No further details were released by the RCMP.

There were five fatal off-highway vehicle collisions in Alberta in 2016, which is the most recent data available from Alberta Transportation.

Viking is located approximately 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.