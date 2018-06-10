Canadian government still won’t back down after Donald Trump tweets

Anti-G7 protests in Quebec were small and short-lived. In the end, the biggest disturbance to the G7 actually came after the summit itself.

President Donald Trump showed up late, left early and then reversed his decision — in a tweet — to support the common measures the other leaders agreed on. So what does that mean for future diplomacy between the two countries?

“Canadians are polite; we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, taking a firm stance at the end of the G7 summit.

On the brink of a full-out trade war between Canada and the United States, the PM sat down with Trump at the summit in Charlevoix in a one-on-one meeting about trade and NAFTA. It didn’t result in any consensus and now it appears Trump is furious with Trudeau.

After leaving the summit early, Trump then tweeted: “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @g7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left.”

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

In another tweet, Trump revoked his support for the common measures the other leaders agreed on.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

More attacks came on American TV Sunday morning. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, a Trump trade advisor lashed out at Trudeau.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” said Peter Navarro.

However, the prime minister is also getting support from both sides of the border — and from people whose support he wouldn’t normally expect.

Alberta’s leader of the United Conservative Party, Jason Kenney, tweeted his agreement with Trudeau.

I’m in complete agreement with the Prime Minister’s statement. A reasonable, balanced and firm assertion that Canada will not be bullied, and that we will retaliate if the US Administration does not end its attack on our steel exports. https://t.co/4wZ9Vf3pAR — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 10, 2018

All Canadian leaders need to support Trudeau. Trump's outbursts, tariffs, amount to bullying. Trudeau is handling it as best anyone could. — Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) June 10, 2018

“On the trade deal south of the border, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the prime minister and our federal counterparts,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Even Republican senator John McCain tweeted his support.

To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2018

What does this feud mean for the relationship between the two allies and the future of NAFTA? The Canadian government is hoping for the best, according to Canada’s foreign affairs minister, but it’s not backing down.

“We regret that the U.S. has done this and we are absolutely convinced, today more than ever, of the necessity of a clear, resolute, strong, firm Canadian response,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland.