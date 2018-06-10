Walk for ALS in Kelowna

The Walk for ALS is the largest volunteer led fundraiser in Canada for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, because of the famous baseball player that was afflicted with it, ALS affects the brains ability to communicate with the muscles, gradually leaving the patient without the ability to move.

In Kelowna, hundreds met up at Waterfront Park on Sunday for the fundraiser that uses 40 per cent of donations for research and 60 per cent for client services.

READ MORE: Longest surviving ALS patient to participate in Okanagan Walk for ALS

This is the 12th year for the walk in Kelowna.

This year’s goal is $27,000.