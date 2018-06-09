Recipe: Tractor pear and arugula salad with grilled coho salmon

Tractor general manager Harper Yungwirth shares a recipe for a healthy summer salad.

Pear & Arugula Salad

Ingredients

– Pears, sliced thin 2

– Lemon juice 1

– Arugula 1 x small 5 oz box

– Candied walnuts ¼ cup

Method

1. Make the candied walnuts and blue cheese dressing before starting the salad.





2. Thinly slice pears and immediately toss with lemon juice to prevent them from browning.3. Toss arugula into a salad bowl.4. Top with sliced pears and candied walnuts.5. Throw a bottle of the dressing on the table and watch the blue cheese lover rejoice!

Herb and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

– Blue cheese 1-2 TBSP

– Grapeseed oil 1 cup

– White balsamic vinegar ¼ cup

– Lemon juice 1 fl oz

– Agave syrup 1 fl oz

– Chopped parsley ½ cup

– Capers 1 TBSP

– Dijon mustard 1 TBSP

– Garlic 1 clove

– Salt 1 tspn

1. If you’re a blue cheese lover, you may want to throw in the entire pack of blue cheese. We don’t judge if this is the case.

2. Place all ingredients into a high speed blender.

3. Blend on high until the vinaigrette is smooth.

4. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Candied Walnut Pieces

Ingredients

Brown sugar 2/3 cup

Water 2 fl oz

Salt 1 tspn

Walnut pieces 1 lb

Method

1. Preheat the oven at 350F

2. Measure out water, sugar, and salt into a pot and simmer on medium heat until the sugar has been dissolved

3. Place walnuts in a large mixing bowl, pour the hot syrup into the bowl and mix until well coated. Note: Sugar is very hot. Do not mix with your bare hands or you will regret it.

4. Spread the walnuts evenly on to a parchment-lined sheet tray.

5. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and gently stir.

6. Bake for another 4-7 minutes, or until the nuts have slightly deepened in colour.

7. Remove from the oven and allow the walnuts to cool at room temperature.

8. Store them at room temperature in a sealed container to prevent from going soft

