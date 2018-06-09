Recipe: Tractor pear and arugula salad with grilled coho salmon

Tractor general manager Harper Yungwirth shares a recipe for a healthy summer salad.
Pear & Arugula Salad
Ingredients
– Pears, sliced thin 2
– Lemon juice 1
– Arugula 1 x small 5 oz box
– Candied walnuts ¼ cup
Method
1. Make the candied walnuts and blue cheese dressing before starting the salad.
Herb and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
– Blue cheese 1-2 TBSP
– Grapeseed oil 1 cup
– White balsamic vinegar ¼ cup
– Lemon juice 1 fl oz
– Agave syrup 1 fl oz
– Chopped parsley ½ cup
– Capers 1 TBSP
– Dijon mustard 1 TBSP
– Garlic 1 clove
– Salt 1 tspn
1. If you’re a blue cheese lover, you may want to throw in the entire pack of blue cheese. We don’t judge if this is the case.
2. Place all ingredients into a high speed blender.
3. Blend on high until the vinaigrette is smooth.
4. Store in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Candied Walnut Pieces
Ingredients
Brown sugar 2/3 cup
Water 2 fl oz
Salt 1 tspn
Walnut pieces 1 lb
Method
1. Preheat the oven at 350F
2. Measure out water, sugar, and salt into a pot and simmer on medium heat until the sugar has been dissolved
3. Place walnuts in a large mixing bowl, pour the hot syrup into the bowl and mix until well coated. Note: Sugar is very hot. Do not mix with your bare hands or you will regret it.
4. Spread the walnuts evenly on to a parchment-lined sheet tray.
5. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and gently stir.
6. Bake for another 4-7 minutes, or until the nuts have slightly deepened in colour.
7. Remove from the oven and allow the walnuts to cool at room temperature.
8. Store them at room temperature in a sealed container to prevent from going soft
More Global BC recipes are available here
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.