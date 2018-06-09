2 teenage girls face charges after carjacking

Two teenage girls are in custody following a carjacking in the 1600 block of Roy Avenue on Thursday night.

Police say the victim was getting out of her car at her home around 10:00 p.m. when she was confronted by two girls, one of whom struck her over the head with a bottle.

A neighbour saw the attack unfolding and tried to intervene, but was threatened by the pair.

The neighbour’s fiance then tried to physically stop the vehicle as the girls fled and was dragged about 15 feet in the process.

Both the homeowner and the neighbour’s fiance received minor injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest man for carjacking after crash with school bus

Officers say they found the vehicle being driven around Arlington Street and Logan Avenue where they followed it for a short time and tried to bring it to a stop.

The vehicle fled and police say they followed it to a parking lot in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street.

It then collided with two curbs and a parked car before coming to a stop.

Two girls, age 14 and 16, were taken into custody after being treated for minor injuries following the crash.

The pair are facing a slew of charges including uttering threats, robbery, impaired driving, and failing to comply with a sentence.