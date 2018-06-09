16-year-old Mission girl arrested after ‘alleged hit-and-run and a reckless tour’ of Vancouver

A 16-year-old girl from Mission, B.C. was arrested following what Vancouver police called “an alleged hit-and-run and a reckless tour of downtown early Saturday morning.”

Police received a report of a hit-and-run involving a white van that injured two people near E. 12th Avenue and Victoria Drive around 3:20 a.m.

Officers then saw the same van driving erratically through the Downtown Eastside.

“When they tried to pull the vehicle over using emergency lights and sirens, the driver allegedly sped up and refused to pull over for several blocks,” police said in a statement.

The van was found parked on E. Hastings St. and Carrall St. just before 4 a.m., and the driver was arrested as she walked away.

Police seized the van and have recommended charges related to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.