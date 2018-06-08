Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects in ‘targeted’ home invasion

RCMP in Kelowna are searching for multiple individuals who committed a daylight home invasion on Thursday morning.

According to police, the break-in took place at 9 a.m. on Riverside Avenue near downtown. Police said when the homeowner answered a knock on his front door, several individuals forced their way inside. Police added that some suspects assaulted the homeowner while the rest went through the house.

Police say the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The RCMP say police dogs and a plane were used in searching for the suspects, who were believed to have fled the house on foot.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “Our investigators have reason to believe that this was not a random act, that the break-in was targeted.”

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.