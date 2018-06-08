1 lifted into the air, 3 flipped into water as wind gust hits rafters on Calgary’s Bow River

A rafter floating along the Bow River in Calgary on Friday afternoon was lifted into the air when a strong gust of wind hit the raft they were in, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Four men were on the raft. Three were thrown into the water and the fourth into the air.

All four were wearing life jackets, spokesperson Carol Henke said.

She said a call came in at about 3:10 p.m. from the Bow River near the Calgary Curling Club.

The man thrown into the air was taken to hospital by EMS. The extent of his injuries was not known as of 4 p.m.

The three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

