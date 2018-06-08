Bow River
June 8, 2018 6:21 pm
Updated: June 8, 2018 7:09 pm

1 lifted into the air, 3 flipped into water as wind gust hits rafters on Calgary’s Bow River

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Four people were thrown from their raft when a gust of wind hit them on the Bow River on Friday, June 8.

Global News/Tom Reynolds
A rafter floating along the Bow River in Calgary on Friday afternoon was lifted into the air when a strong gust of wind hit the raft they were in, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Four men were on the raft. Three were thrown into the water and the fourth into the air.

All four were wearing life jackets, spokesperson Carol Henke said.

She said a call came in at about 3:10 p.m. from the Bow River near the Calgary Curling Club.

The man thrown into the air was taken to hospital by EMS. The extent of his injuries was not known as of 4 p.m.

Three of four men tossed from a raft on Calgary’s Bow River on Friday, June 8, reflect on their experience in the back of a pickup truck.

Lisa MacGregor/Global News

The three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

