Climate fight continues despite Ontario election result: Alberta premier

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Ontario will still have a choice to make on climate change legislation despite Doug Ford’s promises to do away with carbon pricing.

She says the province can choose between climate policy it develops itself or one imposed by Ottawa.

READ MORE: How much will the 2018 Alberta carbon tax hike cost you?

Notley says the courts have already ruled the federal government has the right to create such legislation and see it in force in all provinces.

READ MORE: Ottawa explains how carbon tax revenues would be used

Her government has already brought in a price on carbon of $30 a tonne.

READ MORE: Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives win majority government

Ford’s Conservatives won a majority government in Thursday’s Ontario election.

Ford says his first order of business would be to scrutinize the province’s books.