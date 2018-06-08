Canada
June 8, 2018 5:01 pm

Climate fight continues despite Ontario election result: Alberta premier

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Rachel Notley unveils Alberta's climate strategy in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, November 22, 2015. The new plan will include carbon tax and a cap on oilseeds emissions among other strategies.

Amber Bracken, The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says Ontario will still have a choice to make on climate change legislation despite Doug Ford’s promises to do away with carbon pricing.

She says the province can choose between climate policy it develops itself or one imposed by Ottawa.

Notley says the courts have already ruled the federal government has the right to create such legislation and see it in force in all provinces.

Her government has already brought in a price on carbon of $30 a tonne.

Ford’s Conservatives won a majority government in Thursday’s Ontario election.

Ford says his first order of business would be to scrutinize the province’s books.

