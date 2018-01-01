How much will the 2018 Alberta carbon-tax hike cost you?

Alberta’s carbon tax increase is now in effect. As of Jan. 1, 2018, it will cost more to do things like fill your gas tank and heat your home.

The carbon tax increased by 50 per cent on Monday morning, going from $20 per tonne of carbon-dioxide emissions to $30 per tonne.

“I don’t think it has been as shocking to Albertans on the cost side as many would want you to believe it would be,” Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman said Monday.

“It hasn’t necessarily been easy. Any time you’re paying a little bit more it’s a challenge but we’ve done it in a way that protects ordinary Albertans.”

So what will that mean for your pocketbook? And how many people will qualify for rebates? Here’s a quick list.

Price of gasoline

The carbon tax hike translates to an increase of about two-and-a-half cents per litre at the pumps for gasoline. Diesel fuel went up by about two-and-a-half cents per litre as well.

Natural gas

The price of natural gas went up 50 cents per gigajoule on New Year’s Day.

Propane

The cost of propane went up by about one-and-a-half cents per litre.

Overall cost on households

While the amount you pay will depend on your energy use and driving patterns, the Alberta NDP estimates the carbon levy will cost a family of four about $500 in 2018.

The cost for a single person will be about $290 and the cost for a couple will be about $390.

Carbon tax rebates

The NDP said about 60 per cent of Alberta families are eligible for a full or partial carbon-tax rebate.

A single adult earning up to $47,500 per year will receive a rebate of $300.

A couple earning up to $95,000 per year will receive a rebate of $450.

A couple with two children earning up to $95,000 per year will receive a rebate of $540. Parents that qualify for the rebate will receive up to an additional $45 per child (to a maximum of four).

Albertans do not have to apply to receive the rebate, but they must file their 2016 and subsequent income tax returns to be eligible. Hoffman said rebate cheques should start coming out next week.

